Samsung's insanely fast new Wi-Fi will transfer movies in under three seconds

Hold onto your hats - we may not have long to wait

We're all aware of how actual Wi-Fi speeds fall short of what's promised, but Samsung may have just cracked the case with its latest breakthrough.

The company says it's developed a 60GHz Wi-Fi technology that will offer data speeds of up to 4.6Gbps, or 575 MB per second, which is about five times faster than what current consumer devices offer.

Theoretically, Samsung points out, a 1GB movie would take "less than three seconds" to transfer between devices. That's assuming a best case scenario where everything else is working perfectly, but even so, it's pretty awesome.

Max Power

Even better, Samsung says that devices with its new 60GHz Wi-Fi band could start appearing as early as next year. The plan is to apply the new tech to a "wide range" of products, including audio and visual medical devices, phones, and devices related to the Internet of Things.

That last one is particularly significant, as the new tech will be able to maintain its top speed no matter how many other devices are using the network.

"Unlike the existing 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi technologies, Samsung's 802.11ad standard 60GHz Wi-Fi technology maintains maximum speeds by eliminating co-channel interference, regardless of the number of devices using the same network," said the statement from Samsung.