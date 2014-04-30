Google is making good on its Pokémon April Fools' joke

Remember Google's Pokémon themed April Fools' joke that confused/pleased/irritated the gullible masses? Well it turns out it wasn't all smoke and mirrors - the company is actually making good on its ruse.

Apparently, Google Maps users who caught all 151 of the original battle-hardened creatures have been asked to provide their shipping info to the Mountain View-based firm for a "small (free) token of [Google's] appreciation."

Unfortunately those looking to get in on the event now are out of luck, as Google has officially taken off the Pokémon-catching part of the app. You know what they say, "the early Pidgeotto gets the Wurmple." OK, you're right. No one says that.

What could the prize be? Is it something from Pokémon developer Game Freak, or perhaps something from Google's lavish office space? Whatever it is we're sure at least a few will be up for sale when they hit mailboxes in four to six weeks.

More blips!

Have you heard the one about the Call of Duty team at the X Games? It's a good one.