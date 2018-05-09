HP’s business laptops finally get Ryzen chips

HP has revealed a trio of new EliteBook laptops and a fresh ProBook aimed at businesses, all of which benefit from the inclusion of AMD Ryzen Pro processors.

The new EliteBook 735 G5, 745 G5 and 755 G5 all boast the aforementioned Ryzen Pro CPUs which have integrated Radeon Vega Graphics and mirror the consumer versions of the mobile chips, except with beefed up security, as you’d expect with business-targeted processors.

All-day productivity is promised in terms of a lengthy battery life, and HP’s fast charge technology can juice up your battery to 50% in 30 minutes.

These EliteBook models are ultra-slim with narrow bezels, and they can also be equipped with an optional extra-bright screen which is designed to be easier to view, and has an ambient light sensor which HP claims makes it easy to work in almost any lighting condition.

Extra security is delivered with Sure View privacy screen technology that ensures prying eyes can’t see the potentially sensitive data on your display, by seriously darkening the screen when viewed from the side (as seen on many of HP’s business laptops).

HP ProBook 645

HP also revealed the ProBook 645 G4, again with a Ryzen Pro CPU, offering a reasonably slim chassis (it’s 21mm thick), and boasting plenty of flexibility in terms of support for several docking options. It has a 14-inch screen with a Full HD resolution.

This is also made to be a robust notebook capable of taking a few knocks, and HP says it’s been designed to pass muster in terms of MIL-STD 810G certification.

Both of these notebooks are expected to be available later this month with the ProBook 645 G4 starting at $759 (around £560), and the EliteBook 700 series starting at $999 (around £735).