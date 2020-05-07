HP targets enterprise users with flashy new Chromebooks

HP has unveiled three new Chromebooks aimed at the enterprise users stuck at home during this lockdown.

The new devices - HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise, HP Pro c640 Chromebook Enterprise, and HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 - come with enterprise-grade features like military standard 810G tested cases, spill-resistant keyboards, enhanced privacy protection and mobile connectivity.

HP has ensured that it offers a device in each segment – right from the affordable ones with the Intel Celeron processor to a premium option powered by the latest 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor.

HP Chromebooks

In the lockdown period, many businesses are adopting a cloud-centric approach, with many expected to adopt remote working even after normalcy resumes. HP says these Chromebooks are ideal for enterprise users who work on cloud-based applications and want to stay productive while working remotely.

The HP Elite c1030 Chromebook Enterprise is the top of the line offering among these devices and comes with a near bezel-less edge-to-edge 13.5-inch full HD touchscreen display with just over 90.1% screen to body ratio. It is powered by the 10th-gen Intel Core i7 Comet Lake processor, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 256 GB of PCIe SSD making it ideal for multitasking. The company claims 12-hour battery life on this device. For connectivity, this Chromebook comes with WiFi-6 and has an optional LTE variant as well in case needed.

Other optional privacy features include a fingerprint sensor and an HP Sure View Reflect display.

The HP Elite c1030 will be available around August this year and the company plans to reveal the price closer to the release date.

The HP Pro C640 Chromebook Enterprise comes with a 14-inch display and will be available in both touch and non-touch screen display variants. It comes with 10th-gen Intel Comet Lake processors- ranging from Pentium up to Core i7 and supports up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

It comes with a webcam shutter for enhanced privacy and has an option fingerprint sensor as well. The HP Pro C640 will be available in June and its pricing will also be revealed closer to the release.

Last but not least, the HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 also comes with a 14-inch display with a choice of HD or Full HD display. It is powered by an Intel Celeron processor and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC storage. 802.11ac WiFI support, Bluetooth 5.0, an 88-degree webcam, stereo speakers and dual microphone complete the rest of the specifications.

The HP Chromebook Enterprise 14 G6 is priced at $399 and is already available in the market.

Here's our list of the best school Chromebooks of 2020

Via: Liliputing