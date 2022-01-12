How to watch Peacemaker in New Zealand: where to stream The Suicide Squad spin-off

Audio player loading…

Thought you'd seen the last of Peacemaker in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad? Think again – those who stuck around for the film's mid-credits stinger got a pretty strong indication they'd be seeing more of the ironically peace-loving killer, and that's now (obviously) been confirmed by the existence of the character's own spin-off series, Peacemaker.

Picking up right after The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker (John Cena) must come to terms with the decision he made at the end of that film, which saw him commit an act considered unforgivable in the eyes of many DC fans.

Now, it's up to the self-righteous (and hugely hypocritical) Peacemaker to win back the trust of his support team at A.R.G.U.S. in order to take on a new threat. Also along for the ride is a new sidekick in Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and an adorable animal companion (in true Gunn fashion) in the form of a bald eagle named Eagley.

Watch Peacemaker online Premiered: Thursday, January 13 New episodes: every Thursday until February 17 Cast: John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Robert Patrick, Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Christopher Heyerdahl Streaming Options: Neon (NZ) Watch free: try a FREE Neon trial in New Zealand

Written during quarantine by fan-favourite filmmaker James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), who also directed five of the show's eight episodes, Peacemaker is officially the first TV series set within the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Developed for the US streaming service HBO Max, Peacemaker will thankfully be fast-tracked to New Zealand each week on the Neon streaming services.

Peacemaker's first three episodes release on January 13, with new episodes to drop weekly after that. Because of this, you should be able to watch at least half of the new Peacemaker series by taking advantage of Neon's 14-day free trial.

So far, Peacemaker has received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, so it seems like DC may be onto another winner. Read on to find out how to watch Peacemaker online in New Zealand.

How to watch Peacemaker in New Zealand

NZ$15.99 per month Peacemaker kicks off on Thursday, January 13, with new episodes arriving each Thursday after that until February 17. Kiwi fans looking to watch the new DC series will need a subscription to the streaming service Neon, which is priced from NZ$15.99 per month or NZ$159.99 per year – that gets you two simultaneous HD streams. Thankfully, you are able to try before you buy, as Neon offers a very generous free 14-day trial for all new sign-ups. That also entitles you to a massive selection of shows and movies on the service, including a huge range of HBO programmes like The White Lotus, Succession, Westworld and more.