How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last ever episode from anywhere

8 years, 153 episodes and a whole lot of pop-culture references - Brooklyn Nine-Nine has had a long and lovable life on our TV screens and now finally, it's time to say goodbye. Read on to see how to watch the Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last ever episode online.

Watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale Date: Thursday, September 16 at 8pm ET / PT Creators: Dan Goor and Michael Schur Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti US stream: NBC / Sling TV / Hulu Streaming options elsewhere: CityTV (CA) / E4 (UK) / SBS (Au) FREE stream: SBS (Au)

Titled 'The Last Day', the big finale will actually be two episodes airing on the same day. This is only the second time in its entire history the show has done a two part episode.

Rosa has left and become a private eye, Holt has rejected his retirement and taken a deputy commissioner position with Amy becoming a chief alongside him. Now, with this double-bill episode, we should get conclusions on the lives of all of the Nine-Nine's detectives.

A lot of fans of the show are taking the 'Last Day' title of the finale to mean Jake's last day on the force. After talking to Amy about her promotion, the show hinted that this could be how it would end.

No matter where you are in the world, we've broken down everything you need to know about how to watch the Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last ever episode online including prices, streaming platforms and times.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last ever episode from outside your country

If you're going to be out of the country when the Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale airs then you will find the content is geo-blocked. Luckily, there is an easy way to get around this - a VPN.

A VPN allows you to watch your favorite show from anywhere in the world. It does this by changing your IP address to one in the country you live in normally. Here's everything you need to know to get started:

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. US for Hulu, or Australia for SBS' free stream

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from Australia, just head to SBS On Demand

Need more laughs? Here's how to watch Rick and Morty season 5

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last ever episode online in the US

The two part finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be airing on NCB in the US. Both episodes will air on September 16 from 8pm ET / PT For those with cable, watching the show will be a breeze. All you have to do is tune in to NBC. If you don't have cable, there are a number of other options for watching the show. You can go for a more cable-like experience through either Sling TV or FuboTV. Both of these streaming services offer NBC in their live TV packages. The Sling Blue plan includes NBC and 40 other channels but only costs $10 for your first month. FuboTV on the other hand has a Starter plan that offers 100+ live channels and a 7-day free trial. A third option would be Hulu with Live TV. This includes the live NBC channel. If you don't mind waiting until the next day, Hulu's $5.99 a month plan with ads will be the cheaper option. There is also a Hulu free trial. Of course, if you happen to be out of the country when this latest season airs, you will find the content is geo-blocked. However, you can resolve this issue via the use of a VPN, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine finale online in the UK

It's sad news for any Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans in the UK, as the latest season is yet to air. This means, while it will likely be on All4 in the next few months, it will be a while until the finale is available. Previous seasons have followed shortly after in the UK and are normally available within a month or so. In the meantime, all of the previous seasons are currently available on Netflix UK, giving you time to get all caught up before season 8 goes live.

Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8, episode 9 and 10 for free in Australia

For fans in Australia, you'll be able to watch the finale of Brooklyn Nine-Nine just after those in the US. Both episodes will air for free one after the other on SBS on Friday, September 17 at 9.35pm. As well as airing live on the SBS channel, there is also an online streaming option through the SBS On Demand service. Like other streaming platforms, SBS will make it difficult to watch if you're away out of the country. Luckily, a VPN will help you get around this and watch like normal.

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine's last ever episode online in Canada

Like those in the US, Canadian fans get the earliest viewing times. The final episodes will air alongside the US at 8pm ET / PT on Thursday, September 16. The episodes will be available via Citytv. While this is a cable channel, it does also have an online streaming platform on its website. You can watch episodes after they've aired on this platform. However, it is important to note that the latest episodes will only be available for free for one week, after that you do have to subscribe.