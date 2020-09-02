Hostgator has rolled out its cheapest web hosting plans yet

Hostgator Shared Web Hosting - from $2.08/mo

For 24 hours only, get 70% off all shared web hosting services from reputable provider Hostgator. That includes 12-month, 24-month and 36-month subscriptions. Act fast!View Deal

Hostgator is one of the best web hosting providers out there and, while the service isn't perfect, this exclusive offer for TechRadar readers makes for an attractive proposition indeed.

For the next 24 hours, you can get a staggering 70% off the average suggested retail price across all shared web hosting packages (Hatchling, Baby and Business) with 12, 24 and 36-month contracts.

With Hostgator plans, you get a free domain name (for the first year), 45-day money back guarantee, all year round technical support and a free SSL certificate. You'll also get unmetered disk space (which doesn’t mean you can use it for cloud storage ), unlimited email addresses and cPanel.

In addition, you get $200 worth of marketing credit to spend on ads to promote your website (should you need to), as well as free website transfer.

The cheapest Baby plan (starting at $2.08 per month) will allow you to install one website with unlimited domains, while the Business plan (starting from $4.48 per month) adds free SEO tools, one free dedicated IP and an upgrade to the more capable Positive SSL.

As always, just bear in mind that all these packages come with WordPress by default and, while they are not as powerful as Virtual Private Servers, they will probably be good enough as a starter option.

Prices are only valid for the first term which, in the case of Hostgator, is up to three years.