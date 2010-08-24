Sony repositions PSP for "younger" gamers

Sony says it is aiming to market PSP to younger games, mining its current content library

SCEE President Andrew House has revealed how Sony plans to reposition the PSP in the market, marketing the handheld at younger gamers than it has previously.

While many still hope for further announcements about new PSP hardware at next month's Tokyo Game Show (TGS), House explained to Edge this month how Sony plans to 'mine' its wealth of content it already has for PSP.

Deeper, more immersive content

"What is now a key emphasis for us is focusing on a younger audience who are the prime audience for a dedicated gaming device with deeper, more immersive content," said the SCEE President.

"They may have less disposable income, but they've got more time to play. We're looking to mine that content library which we've assembled over the last few years and restructure the value-proposition," added House, explaining how Sony has changed tack on PSP development.

"[The budget Essentials range] in its first couple of months since launch has been a phenomenal success on two fronts – not just in actual sales, but the uptake there has been on overall PSP software which has seen a knock-on effect," he continued.

"I would argue that we're starting to see what we originally intended – that it's helping to breath life into sales of the hardware as well."

What all of this sounds like is a slightly convoluted way of explaining why Sony is not pumping resources into developing major AAA-blockbusters for the current PSP. Whether or not this points towards an entirely new format in PSP 2, of course, remains to be seen.

Via Edge