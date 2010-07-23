Special edition Halo: Reach Xbox 360 bundle announced

Microsoft has announced a limited edition new Xbox 360 for the launch of Halo: Reach – the latest game in the popular franchise.

The Halo: Reach Bundle, available exclusively at GAME and Gamestation in the UK, provides what Microsoft terms 'incredible value and a stunning way to celebrate the iconic franchise'.

The main Xbox comes in a silver design and comes with two matching standard but customised Xbox 360 controllers, and a Halo: Reach themed headset.

Bundle details

Also included in the bundle is a Standard Edition copy of Halo: Reach, a token for the Limited Edition Elite armour set, and an episode of "Halo Legends".

"Designed by Bungie, the Xbox 360 Limited Edition "Halo: Reach" Bundle includes all the features of the newly designed Xbox 360 console, such as a 250 GB Hard Drive and the fastest built-in Wi-Fi for the easiest connection to Xbox LIVE," explains Microsoft's release.

The bundle is available in limited quantities and only while supplies last, it has a price of £249.99, and a UK release date from all GAME stores of 14 September.

Delighted

Adam Davis, Trading Director for GAME and gamestation comments: "We're delighted to have secured this exclusive.

"Our customers in GAME and gamestation are already really excited about Halo: Reach and this limited edition Xbox 360 will be a must-have for Halo fans.

"The bundle offers amazing value and adds an extra dimension to one of the mostly hotly-anticipated launches of the year."

Separate controllers and headsets

As well as the new console bundle, Microsoft and Bungie will be selling the Halo: Reach Limited Edition Wireless Controller and the Halo: Reach Limited Edition Wireless Headset separately.

Available on 3 September for £39.99 the Halo: Reach Limited Edition Wireless Controller includes an Xbox LIVE token for an animated Covenant Banshee Avatar item.

The Halo: Reach Limited Edition Wireless Headset will also be available on 3 September for £34.99.

Halo: Reach launches in the UK on 14 September and will cost £49.99 for the standard game.