Microsoft to replace older Xbox 360s borked by software update

Microsoft is set to replace a number of Xbox 360 consoles after introducing a new Xbox disc format that doesn't always work with older models.

You can blame those meddling pirates for this, as Microsoft's new disc format, XGD3, has been designed to add an extra 1GB of capacity to hold digital rights management (DRM) files.

Tomorrow sees the firmware update that enables consoles to handle the new format rolling out, but tests in the US have resulted in a few snags and some users were left unable to play standard discs.

Bug spray

Although Microsoft is hoping to have quashed the bugs by the time the update rolls out tomorrow, it will be offering any affected customers a replacement Xbox 360.

The company issued a statement, which said: "Following a recent update to our system software, we have become aware of an issue that is preventing a very small number of Xbox 360 owners from playing retail game discs."

So if you're left with "disc unreadable" or "disc unsupported" after updating tomorrow, get in touch with Microsoft to nab your replacement console.

