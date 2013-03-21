Latest Xbox 720 leak suggests always-connected gameplay, hard disk installs

With the PS4 and Wii U out in the open, we're pretty anxious about what Microsoft is planning for its

next Xbox

. Now more alleged leaks are pointing to the console having an always-connected format with games to be installed directly to a hard drive.

A supposedly leaked document from the Durango XDK dev kit outlines that the console will also have a Blu-ray player and a "high-fidelity" Kinect Sensor that will be needed to operate the console.

However, once games are installed there will be no more need for a disk, with all gameplay happening via live internet connection.

"The console will be ready instantly when users want to play, and will always maintain a network connection so that console software and games are always current," reads the document.

"With this 'Always On, Always Connected' design, users will quickly and easily enjoy their connected entertainment experiences, with no waiting for the console to restart or install updates."

The console will also come with a hard drive, though the size of this is undisclosed in the document.

Durango Unchained

If true, this seems to be Microsoft's way of avoiding the resale of used games – something that has already caused a lot of outcry in the gaming community following previous similar rumours.

Microsoft is apparently packaging this "Always On, Always Connected" in a way that seems to benefit the player, avoiding lengthy bootups and update waits.

However, in the wake of the SimCity debacle, this will no doubt prove to be a hugely controversial move for Microsoft if any of this is substantiated. EA's disastrous launch put many gamers off the idea of always-on DRM in games.

But for an entire console? That's not going to go down well.

