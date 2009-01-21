Console boss battle: Xbox boss vs Kaz Hirai

Microsoft Xbox boss, Aaron Greenberg has claimed Sony is "out of touch" following disparaging comments about Xbox strategy from Sony Computer Entertainment boss Kaz Hirai earlier this month.

Hirai claimed that PlayStation 3 was the "official" industry leader and that the Xbox 360 "lacks longevity", as we reported earlier this week.

"This sounds like an old hardware company that's comfortable with its market position," responded Xbox boss, Greenberg, reports The Bitbag.

Dismisses Sony complacency

"That complacent attitude is out of touch with where the industry and consumer is today," Greenberg continues. "This generation won't be won over just hardware specs, but who can out-innovate when it comes to online and software."

"I'm confident we will outsell the PS3 throughout the entire generation by providing more innovation and building the best and broadest games library while growing our entertainment experiences on the leading online network," the Xbox boss added.

"With a US install base lead now of more than 7 million units (according to NPD), I can't imagine any scenario where the PS3 can catch up with us. In fact, even if you doubled the current PS3 sales and Xbox 360 remained flat, they couldn't close the gap until 2014."