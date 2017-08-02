Download of the day – HitFilm Express

If you're still using Windows Movie Maker you're in for a treat – there's a whole world of amazing free video editors available to download free, and HitFilm Express is one of the best.

This professional quality video editor is packed with tools to help you create amazing movies, with filters, compositing, chroma-keying, layers and much more besides.

HitFilm Express is available for both Windows and Mac. You'll be asked to share a note on social media before you can access the download link, and you'll need to switch off any ad-blocking software or browser plugins to get started.

Download here: HitFilm Express

