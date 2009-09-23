The Courier: is Microsoft's secret tablet real?

Microsoft is apparently set to release a dual screen tablet PC, the Courier, with seven inch touchscreens and a new and intuitive UI, if a leaked video mock-up of the new device is to be believed.

Gizmodo has revealed details of the previously-rumoured project from deep in the heart of Microsoft's development labs, which shows a device that's apparently in the 'late prototyping' stage, although we don't have a date for release yet.

The new UI shows two screens and a multi-touch finger / stylus combination interface, meaning you can use it like a normal notebook to start projects and the like.

It's a fusion of the Microsoft's project-based applications and the experiences learnt from the Surface and Zune HD interfaces, with the ability to drag items from the left screen to the right for interaction.

Multi-touch

For instance, the (animated) demo video shows a Courier user pulling a contacts name out of the list on the left and dropping it on the map to find out where their offices are.

There's a 3MP camera on the back, as well as a simple home button in the middle for more detailed interaction, and the hinge also works as a 'pocket' for storing applications and information.

Gizmodo claims the "Courier appears to be at a stage where Microsoft is developing the user experience and showing design concepts to outside agencies."

However, it's unlikely to be seen for a while yet, with conservative estimates putting it a year away at the least.

If you want to know more (and let's face it, we think you might) head on over to the Gizmodo page, where there's a two minute video as well as a larger gallery of Microsoft's possibly game-changing touch device, or just click the YouTube video below: