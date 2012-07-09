Microsoft buys multitouch device maker for new batch of products

Could the next generation of Touch Mice be on the horizon?

Microsoft announced a big investment into touch interfaces with the purchase of multitouch maker Perceptive Pixel.

The acquisition was revealed at Microsoft's Worldwide Partner Conference this week, bringing the former partner into the fold for in-house collaborations.

"The acquisition of PPI allows us to draw on our complementary strengths, and we're excited to accelerate this market evolution," Kurt DelBene, president of Microsoft's office division, said.

"PPI's large touch displays, when combined with hardware from our OEMs, will become powerful Windows 8-based PCs and open new possibilities for productivity and collaboration."

Staying in touch

Microsoft and Perceptive Pixel have worked together on many occasions, most famously setting a record for the world's largest touchscreen with an 82-inch display at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona this past March.

The firms also partnered on Microsoft's Touch Mouse last year, and will continue to get even cozier together after today's merger.

Microsoft also confirmed its new touch-centric OS Windows 8 will launch this October.

Between the Surface tablet, Windows Phones, and likely a new batch of multitouch displays to take advantage of the new operating system, an in-house multitouch manufacturer is a wise move for Microsoft.