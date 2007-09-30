Overnight news roundup: 1-2 October

Happy October! And now that it's here, it's time we get ready for the deluge of tech news that will hit us as we get closer to the Holidays. But until then, check out some of the stories that broke while you were sleeping.

New Zune on Tuesday?

Although it wasn't the iPhone killer that some were expecting, the Zune did poorly considering its rival was the iPod. And after enduring very little to be happy about, Microsoft may be announcing an update to the device as soon as Tuesday.

Will we be seeing millions of Macs being sold all over the world in 2009? At least one market analysis firm believes so. Caris & Co. has gone on record claiming Mac sales could top 12 million in 2009 and continue upward from there. Amazingly, this is a jump of a little over 2 million units on previous estimates. It looks like Apple is doing something right.

Joost, the brainchild of former Skype and Kazaa founders, has finally shed its invite-only status and is available to the public. For those who haven't heard of the service, Joost is a peer-to-peer video service that some believe could revolutionize the entire online video industry. Time will tell.

Skype in trouble

Is Skype, the venerable (and free) VOiP service in trouble? According to reports, the service, which was purchased by Yahoo for $2.6 billion is in desperate need of cash and without a CEO. Could this spell the end of Skype? Let's hope not.

In a move that could have serious implications on the BBC, the entertainment arm of the media giant has entered into an agreement to buyLonely Planet to extend its online content offerings. Amazingly, the deal is valued at 100 million pounds.

Pentax, best known for its budget digital cameras, has announced a new 12.1-megapixel point-and-shoot that will set you back $299.95 when it ships in October. The Optio A40 may be an ideal solution for those looking for a cheap camera and adequate image quality.

A new wireless technology has emerged that could help reduce health care costs and improve medical efficiency. Introduced with the help of IBM, the new medical technology removes the need for wires in the operating room and could eventually reduce medical costs to an all-time low.