Apple opens up shop inside PC World

Apple has opened a shop inside the Enfield branch of PC World .

It's the first time Apple has opened a shop within an existing store. A complete range of Apple hardware and software will be sold at PC World in Enfield, north London. And Apple-trained expert sales staff will be on hand to offer advice to buyers.

"Apple shops host a variety of regular demonstrations that will tell you everything you need to know about the Mac, and show you how easy it is to create amazing-looking creative projects. These demos are a great way to discover why so many people are making the move to Mac," the company stated on its website .