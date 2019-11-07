Best USB flash drives of 2019: Memory sticks for all your data storage needs

It’s crucial that you get the best USB flash drives you can, whatever you might need them for or however you plan on using them.

In this list of the best USB flash drives that we’ve compiled, we dig into your options. They should provide a level of security and portability only USB drives can offer for those taking their data on the go, whether it’s crucial work files or photos from your last trip.

And it’s not just a matter of convenience or speed. The best USB flash drives not only let you transfer files between computers but they’re also incredibly flexible due to the surprising amount of storage they hold for such a small device.

The best USB flash drives also need to be well built so that you can use them over and over without worry. It shouldn’t fall apart just because you keep putting it in your pocket. You don’t want them to fail either and potentially lose whatever important files you’re transporting. The best flash drives have to be rugged and well made.

Not only is storage space and durability important but so is speed. The best flash drives with a high-speed rating will read and write faster and can also be used as a ‘live CD’ operating system directly off the flash drive.

We’ve collected our selections for the best USB flash drives available right now to help you choose what memory stick is the most ideal option for you.

And if you just need much more space or cheaper storage space (in terms of the space you get for the price), then take a look at our list of the best external hard drives you can buy right now.

If your flash drive needs demand blazing fast speeds, then the Patriot Supersonic Rage 2 is an excellent choice. (Image Credit: Patriot)

1. Patriot Supersonic Rage 2 USB flash drive

High-end USB

Capacity: 128GB | Interface: USB 3.0

Extremely fast

Huge capacity

Expensive

If your flash drive needs demand blazing fast speeds, then one of the best USB flash drives to consider is the Patriot Supersonic Rage 2 is definitely the one for you. Sure, the price is high, but we were blown away with just how fast this device is. If you need to move around large files quickly, then this is definitely worth the cost.

It also comes with 128GB of storage space, which is a phenomenal amount to carry around in your pocket. Just make sure you don't lose it!

The Kingston Technology DataTraveler 100 Generation 3 is incredibly compact and affordable. (Image Credit: Kingston)

2. Kingston Technology DataTraveler 100 Generation 3 USB flash drive

Best 64GB USB drive

Capacity: 64GB | Interface: USB 3.0

Good value

Plenty of space

Not as fast as other USB 3.0 flash drives

At times, when purchasing a USB flash drive, the cost of postage and packaging actually constitute more of the price than the USB stick itself. However, the Kingston Technology DataTraveler 100 Generation 3 is incredibly compact and an affordable drive that is more than worth the cost of shipping. This flash drive is the most affordable 64GB USB 3.0 drive on the market, touting read/write speeds of 150Mbps and 70Mbps respectively to make it worth every cent.

The SanDisk Extreme CZ80 offers plenty of storage space and fast file transfer speeds. (Image Credit: SanDisk)

3. SanDisk Extreme CZ80 USB flash drive

Fast, reliable and cheap

Capacity: 32GB | Interface: USB 3.0

Cheap

Fast

Not quite the fastest stick out there

The brilliantly priced SanDisk Extreme CZ80 is among the best USB drives, as it offers plenty of storage space and fast file transfer speeds. Be prepared to be impressed as while it’s priced more towards the budget end of USB sticks, its performance is anything but budget. This one’s is a speedy little performer.

Plus, the slide-out design of this stick means you can tuck the USB interface into the body when not in use, protecting it and minimizing the risk of it getting damaged when you're carrying it around.

The Verbatim Pinstripe is the cheapest USB 3.0 drive on the market per GB. (Image Credit: Verbatim)

4. Verbatim Pinstripe USB flash drive

Best 128GB USB drive

Capacity: 128GB | Interface: USB 3.0

High capacity

Good price

Not the most robust drive

Not very fast

This is the cheapest USB 3.0 drive on the market per GB. It comes with a two-year warranty as well as a capless/retractable cap design.

It’s worth noting that Verbatim - a very well-known Japanese storage and memory manufacturer - sells it on its website where you’ll often find excellent deals on the device. As if it isn’t cheap enough as it is.

The PNY Turbo 256GB boasts read/write speeds of 80Mbps and 20Mbps respectively. (Image Credit: PNY)

5. PNY Turbo 256GB USB flash drive

Best 256GB USB drive

Capacity: 256GB | Interface: USB 3.0

Huge capacity

Good speeds

No built-in encryption

PNY is another memory manufacturer turned player in the USB market. The PNY Turbo 256GB USB drive one of the best USB drives right now, featuring a capped design for protecting as well as read/write speeds of 80Mbps and 20Mbps respectively.

These are not the fastest speeds out there so if you require something with more oomph, then check out some of the other USB drives in this roundup.

The Patriot Viper Fang has a zinc alloy body with aluminum accent. (Image Credit: Patriot) (Image credit: Patriot)

6. Patriot Viper Fang

Large storage space for gamers

Capacity: 128GB – 1TB | Interface: USB 3.1

Affordable

Durable

Not as fast

The Patriot Supersonic is a USB 3.1 drive (compatible with USB 3.0 and 2.0) from one of the most established memory players on the market. However, the manufacturer is a relative newcomer to this segment.

Still, this hard drive rightly deserves a spot on this list, with its a zinc alloy body with aluminum accent and read/write speeds of 380Mbps and 70Mbps respectively. Let’s just say that it’s no slouch. Plus, it also comes with a five-year warranty.

The Samsung T3 SSD offers absurdly high read speeds of up to 450Mbps. (Image Credit: Samsung)

7. Samsung T3 SSD USB flash drive

Best 1TB USB Drive

Capacity: 1TB | Interface: USB 3.1

Very good performance

Very high capacity

Expensive

If you are looking in the premium territory of the best USB flash drives, then the Samsung T3 is worth taking a look at. Not only does it offer absurdly high read speeds of up to 450Mbps thanks to Samsung's own 3D V-NAND technology, but it also comes with a three-year warranty and has a USB Type C connector.

Note that it is much bigger than a traditional flash drive and it does cost about five times a traditional hard drive of a similar capacity. In comparison, a 1TB SSD like the Samsung EVO 850 costs just £240. It comes with V-NAND like the Samsung Portable T1 and it does boast speeds of 530Mbps and 520Mbps in read/write mode respectively. Note that you will need to get a separate enclosure to get it to work with a standard USB port.

The SanDisk Ultra Fit CZ43 is a low-profile USB stick. (Image Credit: SanDisk)

8. SanDisk Ultra Fit CZ43 USB flash drive

Small and unobtrusive

Capacity: 32GB | Interface: USB 3.0

Compact and portable

Cheap

Not very fast

If you don't want a USB stick jutting out the side of your laptop or tablet while you use it or having one is simple not ideal – for example, when you’re using it while traveling, then a low-profile USB stick is an excellent choice. Take the SanDisk Ultra Fit CZ43. It’s small and light enough to easily carry around. And, when it's plugged into your laptop, it doesn't stick out much from the body, making it more secure when you’re using it on the go.

That’s not all; it’s also very cheap, at around £10 for the 32GB version, with 64GB and 128GB versions also available. It's not quite as fast as many of the best USB flash drives we mentioned here, but if you want a small form factor USB stick, it's worth the trade-off.

How to choose your USB memory sticks?