Asus' beastly ROG Zephyrus GX501 gaming laptop is now available in Australia

Asus has unleashed an impressive array of laptops and 2-in-1s upon the Australian people today. Amongst them is the ROG Zephyrus GX501, a sleek gaming machine with a clever twist.

The ROG Zephyrus is officially “the world’s thinnest gaming laptop powered by an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080”, and it truly is thin at just 17.9mm. To allow for the added heat this top-of-the-line GPU produces, the chassis of the Zephyrus cracks open when you lift the laptop’s lid to ventilate the innards.

This premium kit comes at a cost though, starting at $4,999 this is certainly a laptop for the hardcore gamers with hardcore wallets. You can grab it now from Mwave here , as it seems to be out of stock at the official Asus Store.

The rest of the gang

Alongside the Zephyrus gaming powerhouse, Asus has made available a number of its premium ZenBook range as well as several of its more mid-range oriented VivoBook laptops and 2-in-1s.

The ZenBook Flip S is a seriously stylish 2-in-1 that will give Microsoft’s Surface Pro a run for its money, and the ZenBook Pro is a serious contender for the prestigious position that is currently held by Apple’s MacBook. They start from $2,199 and $2,499 respectively.

The VivoBook line, on the other hand, has gotten a bump of four extra entries. The VivoBook 14 (X405/K405) for $1,099, the VivoBook S15 (S510/K510) for $1,499, the VivoBook Flip 14 (TP410) for $1,099, and the VivoBook Pro (N580) for $1,699.