Apple's AR glasses could arrive in 2018

Step aside Snapchat Specs and get out the way Google Glass, Apple could be just a year away from its own face-worn wearable. The Cupertino firm is now being heavily tipped as currently expediting its augmented reality (AR) glasses development.

That’s according to sources speaking to the Financial Times, who claim that Apple is pushing more resources towards the project – and word is the AR glasses have now been prioritized over the firm’s ‘Project Titan’ self-driving car.

Apple has been exploring the feasibility of a head-mounted wearable for over a year already, but according to those familiar with the Cupertino-based firm’s plans it has recently stepped things up.

Anyone hoping for a surprise AR or VR announcement at the iPhone 8 launch in September will be out of luck though, with Apple supposedly at least a year away from an AR glasses launch – and even that is an optimistic timeline.

macOS Sierra is already here

Facebook face-off

It's not just Apple that's been hotly tipped to produce AR glasses, with social network giant Facebook also rumored to be developing a rival set of specs.

Facebook is further off from its potential launch though, as it looks to develop Zuckerberg's glasses vision which are "small enough to take anywhere."

Both are expected to be beaten to market by Magic Leap, with sources familiar with the matter citing a launch for that device later this year. Things are about to get really exciting in the AR glasses space.

Uh oh: Using AR glasses slows down your reaction times

Via Apple Insider