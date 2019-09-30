AMD Vega II release date, news and rumors

Here's everything you need to know about the AMD Vega II.

AMD Vega II brings a new 7nm GPU architecture that lets AMD pack its latest graphics cards with more transistors than ever before, without rising the power draw.

AMD launched this lineup off with the Radeon VII, and while it wasn't officially announced as part of the Vega II lineup, it lined up with what we were anticipating from Vega II. This is why we're treating it as part of that lineup, even if it's not considered as such officially.

The AMD Radeon VII is priced the same as the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 and delivers equal performance – albeit without Nvidia Turing’s ray tracing or DLSS features. The Radeon VII by itself promised that 2019 would be an exciting year, and that was even before Apple got in on the action.

Apple announced that the Radeon Pro Vega II will be in the new Mac Pro at WWDC 2019 . This workstation will be able to hold a number of Pro Vega II GPUs, thanks to some new cooling design choices with the MPX Module that Apple states is the 'world's most powerful graphics card' – though that remains to be seen.

Beyond the AMD Radeon VII and the Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs, we're sure we'll see much more in the Vega II lineup. So, be sure to keep this page bookmarked, and we’ll update this page with any Vega II news that comes our way.

Cut to the chase

What is it? AMD’s first 7nm consumer graphics cards

AMD’s first 7nm consumer graphics cards When is it out? Out now

Out now What will it cost? $699 (about £550, AU$980)

The AMD Vega II GPU is now widely available.

AMD announced the Radeon VII at CES 2019 as the first 7nm consumer graphics card, and it released it about a month later on February 7, 2019. At that time, AMD offered buyers Devil May Cry V, Resident Evil 2 and the Division 2 as complementary additions.

The AMD Radeon VII had some supply issues when it first hit the streets, but the high-end GPU is now widely available.

Then, at WWDC 2019 in June, Apple unveiled the new Mac Pro rocking AMD Radeon Pro Vega II GPUs. These will be available later this year, when Apple's pro-level desktop is released.

The AMD Vega II cards might compete with Nvidia’s Turing product stack directly.

AMD Vega II price

Currently, there’s only one AMD Vega II card, the Radeon VII, which was launched at $699 (£649, AU$1,109) bundled with three games. AMD has since filled out the product stack with lower priced GPUs ­– the AMD Radeon RX 5700, for example, is only $349 (about $275, AU$500). We don’t know what the pricing will look like quite yet, but you can probably assume it’s going to compete with Nvidia’s Turing product stack directly.

As far as the AMD Radeon Pro Vega II is concerned, we're not sure what the pricing will look like, especially since we haven't seen the pricing of the Mac Pro equipped with it. But, with 32GB of HBM2 memory, it probably won't be cheap.

The switch to a 7nm process allows AMD to pack even more power into each AMD Vega II GPU.

AMD Vega II specs

The switch from a 14nm process to a 7nm process allows AMD to pack even more power into each GPU. For its graphics cards, this move means more transistors in each GPU without needing to increase the die size or power requirements.

And, the AMD Radeon VII is the first 7nm graphics card for gamers, with 3,840 stream processors, 16GB HBM2 VRAM and 1TB/s of memory bandwidth. This goes directly against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080, which has 2,944 CUDA cores, 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM and 448GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The Radeon VII will categorically outperform its competitor in some workloads thanks to sheer horsepower. However, it’s going to shine particularly in creative workloads, which means that it’s going to be the best graphics card for hobbyist video editors and content creators who don’t have the cash to drop on a professional product.

On the downside, the AMD Radeon VII won’t offer the double-precision capabilities that the enterprise Radeon MI60 does, according to ExtremeTech , so it’s still very much a consumer graphics card.

There’s also the AMD Radeon Pro Vega II, packed in the Apple Mac Pro, which is packed with 32GB of HBM2 memory with 1TB/s memory bandwidth. This GPU will be capable of up to 14 teraflops of FP32 performance and 28 TFLOPS of FP16 performance, which makes it one of the best graphics cards for creatives.

And, rather than the standard CrossFire, AMD Vega II will boast Infinity Fabric Link GPU technology, which should boost multi-GPU performance by up to 5X, with up to 84GB/s memory bandwidth between GPUs.

This 7nm graphics card for creatives should massively boost productivity, and help make the new Mac Pro one of the best computers for creatives.

Besides the standalone cards, it seems all but guaranteed that the Vega II series will find its way into mobile and lower-power devices as integrated graphics processors. With a new generation of Ryzen processors expected, a new generation of Vega graphics to integrate into APUs is only fitting.

In fact, laptops will soon see a flurry of 2nd Gen Ryzen Mobile processors equipped with brand new Vega graphics.