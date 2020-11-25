AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and RX 6700 may be coming in January 2021

AMD may be set to introduce their latest graphics card models, the Radeon RX 6700 XT and Radeon RX 6700, around January 2021, bringing Big Navi to the more budget-conscious end of the GPU market.

Based on the new RDNA 2 architecture, otherwise known as Big Navi, the new cards will be a more affordable option than the Radeon RX 6800 XT and Radeon RX 6800 – assuming you can find find stock of either card.

AMD has always maintained that Big Navi was going to be available across the GPU market, so the introduction of a lower-end GPU based on AMD's new ray-tracing capable hardware was inevitable, as PC Gamer points out.

Still, it's good to finally get some details on the new cards, courtesy of Radeon leaker Patrick Schur.

NV22 XT 186-211 W TGP (RX 6700 XT) 🧐NV22 XTL 146-156 W TGP (RX 6700?)12 GB GDDR6November 20, 2020

We also have some new details on the upcoming RX 6700 cards, thanks to Videocardz, which was able to pull together some of the technical specs on the new board architecture, known as Navi 22.

As far as power consumption goes, according to Schur, the RX 6700 XT should soak up anywhere from 186W to 211W of power (for comparison, the RX 5700 XT uses 225W). The RX 6700, meanwhile, is rumored to need 146W to 156W, compared to the RX 5700's 180W.

The upcoming Navi 22 will use a 192-bit memory bus, so they should be able to use 6GB to 12GB of memory.

(Image credit: Videocardz)

AMD Radeon RX 6700s are coming to challenge Nvidia RTX 3060s

With the launches of both the Nvidia RTX 30 series and the AMD Radeon 6000, the battle of the next-gen graphics cards is on, with Teams Red and Green going toe to toe in the various traches of the market.

With the upcoming release of the RTX 3060 and possibly the RTX 3050Ti in January, all the corners of the market are going to be more or less up for grabs next year, with new cards and variants filling in the gaps as they go along.

This should definitely help alleviate some of the stock shortages we've seen as PC enthusiasts will have plenty of options to choose from, spreading out some of the voracious demand for these new cards – at least, that's what we hope.