Amazon launches the Alexa Smart Thermostat to rival Google Nest

The best smart thermostats are a great way to save both energy and money when it comes to heating and cooling your home. If you’re going to be late home, you can ensure you’re not heating an empty house.

There’s a number of smart thermostats on the market already, such as Google Nest and Hive Active Heating. Now, Amazon is joining the ranks with the Alexa Smart Thermostat.

The Alexa Smart Thermostat was one of a number of devices unveiled at the Amazon event 2021 and will be launched in the US later this year. Priced at $59.99 (about £45 / AU$80), the Alexa Smart Thermostat has been produced in conjunction with Honeywell, which already offers its own smart thermostats.

Saving energy and money

Amazon says the Alexa Smart Thermostat will work with the majority of HVAC systems, and is Energy Star certified, which means the device can help save electricity.

Many of the best smart thermostats are self learning and will automatically adjust the heating to suit your schedule, and the Smart Thermostat is no different. It uses Alexa’s Hunches features and will automatically lower the temperature if it thinks you’re away from home or have retired for the night.

The Alexa Smart Thermostat has square white styling and just like Amazon's smart speakers and smart displays, lets you issue Alexa with a command to adjust the temperature. When the heating is adjusted, the display illuminates with the requested temperature.

Amazon also said rebates from local energy providers would be available when purchasing the smart thermostat from Amazon directly, which means it can be obtained for as little as $10.