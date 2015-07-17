How to disable Continuity call forwarding from an iPhone

The ability to answer iPhone calls from your other Apple devices can be pretty convenient, but it can also be intrusive at times. We'll show you how to disable the call-forwarding Continuity feature that was introduced in iOS 8.

Question

Like a lot of Apple users, I own multiple Apple devices — an iPhone, an iPad, an iMac — and I tend to have them all on the same wi-fi network. But I don't like having phone calls sent to my iPad or iMac, especially when I'm trying to work! How do I disable that aspect of Continuity, so my iPhone doesn't push the calls to my other devices?

To prevent the forwarding of calls, you just need to turn off the iPhone Cellular Calls option

Answer

The recently introduced Continuity features, which allow you to smoothly transition between all your Apple devices running iOS 8 or OS X Yosemite, can be very useful, but sometimes it can give you more than you've bargained for. Fortunately, this one is easy to fix if you know where to look. To deactivate the forwarding of calls to your other devices, navigate to Settings > Facetime on your iPhone. From there, turn off iPhone Cellular Calls and your phone will no longer push calls to other Apple devices.