Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Spybot locations

Are you looking for the Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Spybots? Good, because you’re in the right place.

These pesky little robot buddies are hidden throughout the game, and are key to unlocking the ultimate secret weapon, the RYNO 8. In addition, Spybots give you a better insight into Rift Apart’s various worlds, they’re spymasters after all.

Finding every Spybot in Rift Apart isn’t exactly easy, but we’ve rounded up where you can find each one in this handy guide. Read on for every Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Spybot location.

How to unlock the Ryno 8 using Spybots

Collecting a Spybot blueprint gets you one step closer to the devastating Ryno 8, and once you get all of the 10 collectibles, you’ll be able to trade them in at any Zurkon vendor for the real deal. You should also get an in-game message to let you know when you can return to the shop to pick it up.

Every Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Spybot location

Spybot 1

You get this spy bot for completing the Nefarious Factory side mission on Corson V. It’s a linear mission, so you can’t miss it.

Spybot 2

On Sargasso, after you’ve been to Zurkies, find all of the Zurpstones (which are marked on the map) by flying on Trudy.

Spytbot 3 location (Image credit: Sony)

Spybot 3

When you’re exploring the upper middle part of Savali, there’s a cave you can enter with a pirate ship inside of it, where the bot is hiding.

Spybot 4

On Blizar Prime, complete the linear side quest where you have to find honey for the chef.

Spybot 5

In Junktown on Torren IV, bear right before you get to the vendor and you’ll find some magnetic walls. At the bottom is the bot.

Spybot 6 location (Image credit: Sony)

Spybot 6

Make it to the third level of the Cordelia underground after Kit convinces Junk Bot that he's an interior decorator. Get on the dimension controls platform and then turn around and look up and you can tether to a platform with the bot.

Spybot 7

When you return to Zurkies for the Ratchet and Rivet meet-up, to the right of the front door you can tether out to find this Spybot.

Spybot 8 location (Image credit: Sony)

Spybot 8

This Spy Bot is at Undertow Beach on the pirate planet Ardolis. It’s in the top right corner of the map, so jump off from the pirate disco landing platform.

Spybot 9

In the vents as Rivet on Zordoom, go right instead of left to find the bot hiding.

Spybot 10

Complete the Vroom Around challenge in the Gold Cup at Zurkies, right before the final mission.