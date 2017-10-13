Middle-earth: Shadow Of War tips and tricks

It’s been three years since we last entered Monolith’s dangerous take on Mordor, and the latest open Middle-earth has been vastly improved with a bigger sandbox, a grander Nemesis System, castle sieges and much, much more. It’s Mordor, Talion, but not as we know it.

And if you thought 2014’s Shadow Of Mordor was a tough and challenging place to inhabit, the Dark Lord’s realm of 2017 is filled with even more rivals, allies and assassins to contend with. So to ensure you keep your head in the ever-changing landscape of Tolkien’s re-imagined universe, we’ve gathered ten essential tips, tricks and tactics.

Don't forget, you can read our full review of Shadow of War right here.