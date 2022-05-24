Diablo Immortal classes: how to choose what's right for you

Diablo Immortal Guides (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Diablo Immortal controller support: how to set it up

Understanding the Diablo Immortal classes is going to give you a huge leg up over other players just starting their journeys in Sanctuary. That's why we're here to give you the lowdown on what's on offer.

Diablo has always been about choosing your favorite classes to take on the minions and bosses of Hell. The class selection screen from the first game is one of the most iconic in the franchise's history, and the roster of classes has grown and shrunk to fit the needs of the series.

Diablo Immortal is no different. While many might be expecting a stripped-back experience due to the game's mobile focus, that's not the case here. The title and its PC beta will feature six classes, and we imagine that roster will grow as the game is supported.

However, which classes will you find when you boot up the game for the first time? Here's every class confirmed for Diablo Immortal, as well as information on how to re-roll if you want to try a new one.

Diablo Immortal classes

Diablo Immortal classes: Barbarian

Diablo Immortal doesn't have a dedicated tank class, but the Barbarian is the closest you'll get. It can endure the most damage, but can certainly dish it out as well. If you like being the kind of player who pulls the attention of enemies to you in the protection of your team, this will be a seamless transition.

Barbarians primarily deal area-of-effect damage, which means that their single-target damage isn't that great. However, if you want to get in and among the melee, and give the demons of hell a bloody, hand-to-hand fight, this is the class for you.

Diablo Immortal classes: Crusader

The Crusader is not entirely dissimilar to the Barbarian, as another melee-focused brawler who likes to get into the thick of it. The Crusader has more mobility though, thanks to their trusty steed, and has exceptionally strong area-of-effect attacks.

There are drawbacks to the character, though. It has potentially the worst single-target damage in the game, so makes a lackluster foe against bosses. It also relies almost entirely on its cooldown abilities. If you don't manage them right, you can end up doing nothing while you wait for them to reset. However, when a horde of demons comes running your way, this is the character you want by your side.

Diablo Immortal classes: Demon Hunter

The Demon Hunter is the glass cannon of the Diablo Immortal class list. If you like to deal damage, this is the character for you, as they can dish out some of the most high-powered attacks in the entire game. If there are a lot of enemies on the field, you'll be seeing a whole lot of big numbers coming out of their heads.

That being said, there is a sharp trade-off. Demon Hunter can't take that much damage before keeling over, and can be caught out if it has no evasion abilities up. The Demon Hunter is like living on a blade's edge; one moment from glory, as well as death. If that dance sounds appealing to you, you'll get along with this class.

Diablo Immortal classes: Monk

Monks are melee fighters, but they also offer a fair bit of utility. They can provide shields, as well as crowd control attacks that group enemies in tight bunches for your team to decimate. On top of that, they provide key buffs for their team, making them a strong option for any group.

The Monk is also a fast melee damage dealer that can pack as high a punch as any other strong fighter. It's one of the most mobile classes, and can certainly bring the pain. It's quite a technical role, so will take some practice, but it can bring huge pay-offs huge when mastered.

Diablo Immortal classes: Necromancer

If you're like me and love edgy, brooding gothic vibes, the Necromancer is for you. It's a ranged class, though many of its moves will have you relatively close to enemies. This is the trade-off that, not unlike the Demon Hunter, you'll have to learn to balance.

Of course, being a Necromancer, you have the ability to raise the dead. That will give you at least some protection from the swarms of enemies scurrying toward you.

Most teams should be thrilled to have a Necromancer on their team, as they can provide very powerful buffs for everyone on the team. Keeping one close will undoubtedly make you stronger.

Diablo Immortal classes: Wizard

The Wizard is the best area-of-effect ranged character in the game. If you want to take out hordes of enemies from a safe distance, the Wizard is for you. Fire, frost, the arcane – it's all at your fingertips and ready to rain down on demons below.

The class can deliver the highest burst damage in the game, and excels at performing combos. Managing several cooldowns can be tricky, and some harder shots will test your aim – which isn't always easy on a phone screen – meaning that this is one of the more technical classes out there.

Diablo Immortal classes: can you change?

Unfortunately, you won't be able to change class at launch, but it's a feature that's said to be coming "shortly thereafter in a patch".

In a developer blog (opens in new tab), Blizzard said it wanted players to explore various classes: "When you change your class, you’ll retain all your progress on Paragon levels. You’ll receive a new set of equipped items appropriate to your new class, and you can transfer all of your item progress and gems to them. None of your old equipped items or stash will be lost, and your progress on Horadric Vessels and the Helliquary will stick around too."

it did, however, add that players who stick to one class will generally be better off, saying: "Because the process of collecting Legendary affixes is time-consuming, we expect players who focus on a single class will have some advantages, like a broader selection of available character builds."

It's nice to know you won't be locked into just one class. Diablo has lots of fun archetypes and being able to try them out will be a great source of fun for players.