Compare broadband plans in NZ: we've hand-picked the best deals

Around 79% of New Zealanders now have access to the nation’s Ultra Fast Broadband (UFB) network. The UFB uses fibre-optic technology to deliver speeds of up to 900Mbps directly to your home, though the speed which you receive will depend on which plan you choose from a provider.

Deciding which internet service provider (ISP) to go with can be tricky business, and there’s a number of factors to consider. You’ll want to think about which speed tier you’ll need, how much data you’ll use, and of course, your budget.

Select providers also offer broadband plans bundled with power and gas utilities, usually offering a slight discount on what you’d pay separately. If you’re happy to get all three together, there are some solid deals to be had – and this can be a particularly great option if you’ve just moved house, and want to get everything connected in one fell swoop.

Below, we’ve laid out what we think are the best broadband plans currently on offer in NZ. Whether you’re looking for the most affordable option, the fastest speeds or the overall best value, you’ll find a recommendation here.

Editor's Pick: Best Value & Best Budget Option

Stuff Fibre | Fibre 100/20 | Unlimited data | 12 month contract | NZ$39.98 per month (first four months, then NZ$79.95) With the growing number of ISPs in New Zealand it's become an increasingly crowded space. Thankfully that means there’s a wide range of deals on offer, with providers vying for you to switch and stay with them. One of the best value options at the moment is with Stuff Fibre, who is offering your first four months at half-price when you sign up for a 12-month contract. After that period, your monthly bill will rise to NZ$79.95 each month. All told, under a 12-month contract you’ll pay the equivalent of NZ$66.62 each billing cycle. That gets you unlimited data with speeds up to 100Mbps. While there are cheaper options out there, Stuff Fibre's feedback from users is [almost universally] positive. If you need to break your contract early, an exit fee of NZ$99 applies. Total minimum cost is NZ$799.52View Deal

Editor's Pick: Premium Package

Stuff Fibre | Fibre 950/500 | Unlimited data | 12 month contract | NZ$44.98 per month (first four months, then NZ$89.95) Stuff Fibre is offering another tempting deal for those who want blisteringly fast broadband at home. This plan comes with a 12-month contract, but there’s a 50% discount off your first four months, meaning you’ll pay just NZ$44.98 for unlimited data up to 950Mbps. After that time, it’ll bump up to the usual price of NZ$89.95 per month – for the 12-month contract, that means you’re paying NZ$74.96 per month. There’s no initial setup costs, and Stuff includes a router for free. It’s worth noting however, that the Wi-Fi on the included Asus router maxes out at 867Mbps, so if you want to get the most out of the gigabit connection, we'd suggest investing in something a bit higher-powered. Note that if you end up needing to break the contract, an early exit fee of NZ$99 applies. Total minimum cost is NZ$899.52View Deal

Editor's Pick: Best Bundle Deal