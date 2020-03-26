Zoom video calls get a new background tool courtesy of Canva

With the world in a state of flux, many of us have now found ourselves with a new workplace – our homes. While it’s certainly cut down the commute, it’s also having some interesting results, namely, our co-workers are getting a rare glimpse into our living space through video chat.

At least temporarily, connecting with our colleagues in this way is the new normal. To save you from the potential embarrassment of a messy room, and frankly just lighten the mood a little, graphic design platform Canva has launched a new background creator for Zoom video calls.

The new tool allows users to create their own Zoom background from Canva’s library containing millions of images, illustrations and icons, and customize it with easy-to-use editing tools.

It’s not just about hiding your living room turned home office though. If your Zoom meeting calls for something more practical, the tool also allows you to add an agenda list or an infographic to the background of your video chat.

For those who haven’t used Canva before, there are 80 ready-made templates for you to choose from, ranging from funky animations to beachside views, corporate offices to the cosmos. Or if you’d rather, you can upload your own image or choose from Canva’s free image library.

Canva is free to use, all that’s required is to sign up for an account. For the moment, the new background creator tool is only compatible with Zoom video conferencing software.

To upload a Canva-created background to Zoom, sign into Zoom Desktop Client and head to the settings menu. From there, upload your creation to the Virtual Background option.