You might end up being added to Microsoft Teams chats by surprise

Microsoft is set to roll out a new feature for Microsoft Teams by the end of the year. And it will make it easier for users to add new members to group chats, according to an entry on the company’s roadmap (opens in new tab).

The description reads: “Add new participants to the chat with @mention, removing the need to navigate to the add-dialog.”

However, less IT-savvy employees may be less enthusiastic about the news, not realizing that an @mention has added them to a new group, potentially missing out on crucial information.

Teams group chats

This shake-up makes the process of adding new chat members even easier, which is perfect for companies with multiple chat channels, as well as for onboarding new staff.

Overall, the streamlined process should see an improvement in chat efficiency, enabling easier online collaboration with colleagues.

The description continues: “When adding a new participant, you can control how much of the chat history to share”, which may prove useful in protecting sensitive information.

Microsoft expects to roll out this update in December 2022, but for now, it seems that it's still developing and testing the method.

In a bid to maintain its position against a raft of Microsoft Teams alternatives, the company regularly updates Teams, sharing bitesize and sometimes cryptic clues on its roadmap.

Also destined for a December 2022 launch, users will soon be able to delete conversation threads from their view to help them maintain clarity.