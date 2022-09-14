You can soon fill your iOS 16 lock screen with Google Maps and Gmail widgets

Audio player loading…

The latest iPhone software update has arrived and brought several new features to Apple’s services, and soon Google will follow suit with lock screen widgets of its own.

The iOS 16 update is giving people with an Apple smartphone from the iPhone 8 up to the iPhone 14 new benefits, including the return of battery percentage in the status bar, an undo button in iMessage, and app widgets on the lock screen.

These widgets let you access essential services and information straight away, and are customizable so you can make the lock screen perfect for your needs.

Now Google has revealed that its iOS 16’s lock screen customization options will soon be available for its own suite of apps too.

iOS 16 widgets for Google Search and Google Maps (Image credit: Google)

In a post on The Keyword blog (opens in new tab), Google has said that six of its apps will be getting lock screen widgets.

A Google Search widget will give you the ability to search using text, voice or a snap from your camera – and includes other Google Lens tricks like translate and homework help. If you’re someone with a Gmail account, a widget for that app will automatically show you how many unread messages are waiting for you, and which folder they’re in.

And if you prefer Google Maps to Apple’s own more private Maps app, then the Maps Frequent Trips widget will give you real-time updates about your most important trips (like your journey home or your commute to work). Just tap the journey you want to take and Google Maps will take it from there.

On top of these Google Chrome, Google News, and Google Drive will also be getting iOS 16 widgets.

iOS 16 widgets for Chrome and Gmail (Image credit: Google)

In the blog post, Google only tells us to “look out for all these widgets in the coming weeks,” so there’s no exact timeline for when they’ll appear. But we should see these widgets get added soon, and with Google calling the run down a “sneak peek” it could be hinting that other Google iOS 16 widgets are on their way too.

If you’re looking for iOS apps you can use today check out our picks for the best iPhone apps.