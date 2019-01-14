Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 UK release date set for January 16

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 release date is January 16 (at 12pm) in the UK, with the flagship handset coming in cheaper than the top offerings from Apple and Samsung.

In fact, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 price is just £499, with a £50 reduction to £449 for a limited time only from 12pm on January 16. This early-bird price will be available from Mi.com, Amazon and Ebuyer.

In return you'll get a notch-free and almost bezeless 6.39-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 845 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras, 24MP + 2MP dual front cameras and a 3,200mAh.

Slide for selfie

The key feature of the Mi Mix 3 is its no-notch, almost bezeless display which makes for a striking look - with the dual selfie cameras hidden beneath it.

To access these front snappers you need to slide the screen down, revealing the cameras.

Xiaomi only launched in the UK towards the end of 2019, and the Mi Mix 3 joins five more handsets under the firm's 'Mi' name, as well as a host of Redmi devices and the Pocophone F1.