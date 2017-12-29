Xiaomi may ditch the fingerprint sensor on the Mi 7 and use Face unlock

Xiaomi may follow Apple's footsteps and ditch the fingerprint sensor in its upcoming flagship device, the Mi 7. According to a report by My Drivers, Xiaomi may use 3D face unlock technology, similar to FaceID on the iPhone X.

This new report contradicts earlier rumours about Xiaomi using an under-display fingerprint sensor to minimise the bezels on the device. The company was expected to use Synaptics' recently announced under-display fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi to take the iPhone X route?

Incidentally, the in-display fingerprint sensor were supported by renders published by GizChina. The renders revealed both the front and back of the device showing features like dual cameras and an 18:9 display with minimal bezels. The edge-to-edge bezel-less display makes the device look similar to the Mi Mix 2.

Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun had earlier confirmed that the Mi 7 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. But not much is known about the device yet.

Earlier this year, Qualcomm and Vivo had demonstrated the in-display fingerprint sensor – even though the demonstration was on a prototype device, the technology seemed impressive, albeit a little slow. The slow response times could have pushed Xiaomi to change its plans and ditch the fingerprint sensor for its next flagship device, taking the iPhone X route.