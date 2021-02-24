Xbox Series X restock: GameStop has the Series X and Series S in stock today

An Xbox Series X restock is happening at GameStop later today, according to a new email sent to PowerUp Rewards members in advance. The Xbox Series S will go on sale, too, and it'll be in standalone and bundle form, so prices should start at $399.

Finding Xbox Series X restock has been unpredictable since November 2020, with the console often out of stock within minutes of new inventory launching at all stores.

Twitter is where we've begun tracking Xbox Series X restock – along with just-as-hard-to-buy PS5 restock. Stores like GameStop don't give people much notice, and the console drops are gone within minutes if not seconds these days.

The Xbox Series X restock at GameStop today should be no different. The page will launch, a few people will get to put it in their cart, while others should refresh the page if the red button grays out and says GameStop is adding new inventory.

We saw Microsoft's own official Xbox store Series X and Series S supply on Monday and Tuesday, however it sold out in about three minutes. That tells you the kind of competition there is for these next-gen consoles.

The Series X is supremely powerful and capable of 4K gaming, while the Series X is nearly as strong and comes in at $200 cheaper. That's a bargain compared to what resellers are charging.

We're tracking the Xbox Series X and S restocks on Twitter simply because inventory goes so quickly. Both Target and Amazon are heavily rumored to be launching new stock of consoles this week, but so far that hasn't come to fruition.

We track more than 12 American stores: Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy among them. So even if you don't get get this Xbox restock at GameStop today, there's always another store in the US that will have it in stock eventually