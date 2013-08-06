Rush Limbaugh fashions a comparison of Apple, Google to political parties

If you're a tech blogger, apparently you have a secret agenda: talking smack about Apple.

Rush Limbaugh, the conservative radio host, took to his show last week to tell listeners about a favorite hobby of his - scouring the web to read "high-tech and gadget blogs." He then discussed how many of these tech bloggers despise Apple.

Specifically, Limbaugh presumed "nine out of 10 bloggers writing high-tech hate Apple" which means Apple is the equivalent of the Republican party (of course, why not?) in the political realm.

He lamented that the general public must open their eyes to the mainstream media and see that the "Democrat Party is Samsung, Google and Android" because tech blogs vilify Apple the same way the public rips into Republicans.

It all makes perfect sense, doesn't it? Guys? Guys?

