Nike uses VR to make you a Brazilian football superstar

Many football (or soccer, for those who play football with their hands) fans out there would give anything to experience what it’d be like to step into Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr.’s shoes. And now they finally can thanks to Nike and VR.

Rather than promote its new Hypervenom Phantom II shoes with a traditional commercial, Nike has turned to virtual reality, so that fans all over the world can know what it feels like to be their idol.

Using a Google Cardboard headset, you can see what it feels like to face off against a team of defenders, outmaneuver them on the pitch and even score a goal while experiencing the adoration of a stadium full of cheering fans. You can also see what it’s like to speak in Portuguese!

You can view the video below on your phone and move it around to get the full VR experience, or watch it on your computer in glorious 4K quality using YouTube's 360-degree feature.