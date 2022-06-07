Windows 11 desktop is getting an iOS and Android-style makeover

Audio player loading…

Microsoft has quietly teased an upcoming feature for Windows 11 that will give users a new way to organize the desktop.

As revealed recently in a promo video presented during a Microsoft event, the company is working to bring app folders to the Windows 11 desktop, after rolling out a similar feature for the Start Menu earlier this year.

App folders have been a mainstay on iOS and Android for years and will presumably work in an identical fashion in this context, allowing Windows 11 users to declutter their desktop by collecting app shortcuts into thematic groups.

Windows 11 app folders

Unfortunately, according to Windows Latest, users may have to wait some time before the new desktop organization feature becomes widely available.

Currently, feature previews for members of the Windows Insider early-access program have been suspended ahead of the highly-anticipated launch of the Windows 11 22H2 update, codenamed Sun Valley 2 .

Rumors suggest 22H2 is practically ready to ship, with Microsoft now running through the release with a fine-tooth comb to identify any bugs or cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

The suggestion is that the new app folders for desktop will arrive with a subsequent update, after the dust has settled on this next major build, first in preview for members of the early-access scheme and later to the general public.

When the new functionality does eventually go live, however, it could be a boon for a large section of users whose desktops are effectively unusable, jammed up with a mess of files, applications and other assets.

In all likelihood, creating new folders will be as simple as dragging an application over the top of another, just as you might on iOS or Android.

Although the new functionality will benefit consumers and businesses alike, it could be especially useful in a professional context, in which productivity hinges on the ability to surface files and applications quickly.

Currently, only a portion of workstations and business computers have been upgraded to Windows 11 (in part due to compatibility issues ), but the new feature could help give IT departments the excuse they need to pull the trigger on the new OS.