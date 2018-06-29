Wimbledon live stream: how to watch the tennis free online from anywhere

Wimbledon 2018 - where and when Wimbledon 2018 is taking place from Monday, July 2 to Sunday, July 15 at the famous All England Club in South-West London. The Women's final will be on Saturday, July 14 and the Men's final will close proceedings on Sunday, July 15.

The showpiece event of the tennis calendar is here, as all eyes turn to SW19 in London for the 2018 Wimbledon Championships. But you don't need to be at the All England Club to catch the action, as we're here to show you how you can get a Wimbledon live stream and watch all the tennis online for free, wherever you are in the world.

On the men's side of the tournament, defending champion Roger Federer will be the man to beat. He may be 36 years old, but the imperious Swiss is at his best on grass and will be a nightmare to stop if he finds his rhythm. While home favorite Andy Murray is in a fitness race just to compete, Argentine Juan Martin del Potro could emerge as one of the main contenders to cause an upset having already got the better of Federer at Indian Wells this year. And never count out the revitalised World number 1 Rafa Nadal coming off the back of yet another French Open victory.

The women's side of Wimbledon is looking very hard to predict, making for an exciting fortnight of tennis. 2017 winner and world number three Garbiñe Muguruza should make a challenge but has struggled for consistency so far this season, which may open the door for a second consecutive grand slam for Simona Halep, having just claimed her first major trophy at Roland Garros.

Whatever happens, we're here to make sure you don't miss a single serve. Check out the Wimbledon live stream options below, kick back, and watch Wimbledon 2018 for free.

Use a VPN to live stream the tennis at Wimbledon from anywhere for FREE

If you don't have easy access to watch Wimbledon in your country and want to catch the UK coverage, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. That way you can login to a region that is broadcasting the tennis. And it's really easy to do:

1. Download and install a VPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location to stream that country's feed - it's super easy to do. The obvious option is to choose a UK locale and then stream Wimbledon live on TVPlayer using the link below.

3. Go to TVPlayer.com or the Wimbledon website

TVPlayer,com is a great service and, crucially, is a free and legal way to stream live all the tennis action you can handle from Wimbledon. TVPlayer.com gives you access to tonnes more channels. We know that the Wimbledon website will be showing a live stream as well, but it isn't completely clear yet what kind of coverage to expect.

How to live stream Wimbledon 2018 in the UK for free

As always, the BBC will be pitching up at the All England Club to bring comprehensive coverage of Wimbledon 2018. Its live action and highlights will be broadcast across BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Red Button from July 2 - 15. That means as well as your TV, you've got the option to watch via mobile and tablet on iPlayer, completely free. And then there's the Wimbledon official website, too, although we don't know what kind of broadcast quality that will be. The alternative is to watch the championships on TVPlayer.com , which let's you channel hop at your convenience and delivers a reliable, robust live stream online. And if you're out of the country but still want the UK coverage, then we suggest using a VPN to virtually relocate to the UK - full instructions below.

How to watch Wimbledon 2018: live stream in the US

In the US, you've got a couple of different TV options for catching the action: you can either tune into the Tennis Channel or ESPN. It's worth knowing that both of these are paid-for services so in order to watch you'll need to have a subscription. An online-only option meanwhile, is PlayStation Vue . The Internet-based live TV service is available on streaming devices such as PS4, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, PC and Mac and mobile devices, and will be airing Wimbledon live. There’s also a 5-day free trial available to new customers if you want to check out the service. If neither of those works for you, there's always the VPN option for a completely free watch. By downloading and installing a VPN , you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's in the UK. It's really easy to get started with a VPN.

How to watch tennis from Wimbledon: Australia stream

In Australia, your options are more limited with Fox being the only official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2018 down under. As this is a subscription service, you'll need to be a paid-up member in order to watch. Failing that, use of a VPN would allow you to watch the free UK coverage.

The best way to stream Wimbledon 2018 in Canada

In Canada, it's a similar deal as you've got fairly limited options. It will only be covered by TSN, but again, this is a subscription service. If you want to watch for free, your best bet is to use a VPN and access the UK's BBC coverage for no cost in the comfort of your own home.

The best ways to stream Wimbledon 2018 live in New Zealand for free

It's good news for those in New Zealand, as free-to-air TVNZ will be showing all the action from Wimbledon 2018. However, those wanting their fix of Sue Barker and the Beeb can also use a VPN to access the free UK coverage. The choice is yours.

