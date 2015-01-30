Motorola's new range of metallic Moto 360s look rather fetching

For all its battery life and processing struggles, we do really like the Moto 360. But we'd be lying if we said that wasn't largely down to its clean curves and tiny bezel. We particularly like the leather strap that comes as default with the Moto 360, mainly because it's proper leather, coming from Illinois-based tanners Horween.

Still, there's nothing wrong with a few options. If you like to rock something with a bit more class, three new Moto 360s are on the way, with a choice of metal bands in 23mm Light Grey and Dark Grey, or a slightly thinner 18mm Light Gold.

The straps themselves are made from aircraft-grade aluminium, so they'll take a bit of a battering too, without having too much impact on the weight of the already-bulky Moto 360.

The new versions will retail for £229 and hit shelves from mid-February, with the exception of the Light Gold edition, which appears a month later. Just head over to John Lewis for the Light Grey, or try O2, Techdata, Amazon and Argos for the rest.