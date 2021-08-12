Walmart to restock PS5 and Xbox Series X restock twice today – here's the time

The Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time is happening twice today, and if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, he'll tell you exactly when the consoles are in stock. So far, they're scheduled for 12pm EDT and 9pm ET, so you'll have a chance to buy the PS5 and Xbox both in the mid-afternoon and at nighttime. Walmart remains one of the hardest retailers in the US to buy from (and the slowest to deliver to people), and it just had a PS5 and Xbox restock last week, but it has more inventory for today, August 12, according to Walmart officials.

Here's what to do to take advantage of the Walmart PS5 and Xbox stock:

Walmart PS5 and Xbox restock time

PS5 and Xbox Series X will be in stock at 12pm EDT / 9am PDT

The consoles will be in stock again at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT

The restocks are online-only and each one will last one hour

The official Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time is 12pm EDT / 9am PDT, and the American retailer will be selling the consoles for MSRP. But that's not all.

There will be a second nighttime restock at Walmart, with another batch of PS5 and Xbox consoles going live at 9pm EDT / 6pm PDT, so anyone who works during most of these restock events will have a chance to buy them.

This is an abnormal PS5 and Xbox restock time for Walmart. While the retailer does do restocks on a Thursday (but not every Thursday), it's usually at 3pm EDT. Clearly, Walmart is switching up the times, breaking it into one-hour sessions to give more people a chance to buy the console if they're not able to get to a computer or phone at 3pm EDT.

Our Walmart PS5 buying guide remains unchanged

Update: While the times have changed, our Walmart guide remains the same. Here's what to do to get the PS5 and Xbox Series X in your cart.

Walmart is the most popular retailer in the US, so consoles sell out quickly when the PS5 is in stock. This is one case in which the mobile app is the hero and the website is the sidekick. We'll explain how and why you should use both during a PS5 drop at Walmart.

Go to the Walmart link we tweet from our tracker – right at the 12pm EDT restock time (and again at 9pm EDT in case you fail to secure a PS5 or Xbox during the first hour-long restock).

Open it up in both the Walmart app (on your phone) and a browser (preferably a computer).

Use the browser to determine if PS5 / Xbox is in stock at Walmart (it'll go in and out of stock in waves (sometimes the computer is better than the app, but rarely).

Use the mobile app to tap checkout. It'll give you an error message if it can't be added to your cart. Dismiss that dialogue box and tap again (the app is usually better since you don't have to refresh).

Key tip: Line up the "Sorry" dialogue box's "dismiss" button with the "add to cart" button by scrolling down. This will allow you to incessantly tap both "dismiss" and "add to cart" and save you so much time .

