Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today: what time consoles will be in stock

Walmart will have a PS5 and Xbox Series X restock today, TechRadar can confirm. The restock time is 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT. The restock news today will be welcomed by anyone who missed the GameStop PS5 drop on Tuesday, and the biggest benefit is that Walmart will sell the Sony and Microsoft consoles for MSRP: $499 for PS5 Disc and Xbox Series X, $399 for PS5 Digital and $299 for Xbox Series S.

PS5 and Xbox Series X will be in stock at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT

Both the Walmart app and Walmart website will have the consoles

The Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock time is 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, which means you'll be able to buy both consoles today at MSRP.

This fits into Walmart's pattern: the Walmart PS5 and Xbox Series X restock date is almost always on a Thursday, and we've listed the past restock dates below.

This doesn't mean you'll get your console right away. Today's online order is meant to be shipped to you, so no in-store Walmart pick-ups will be available, and, no, you cannot go to the store to order the console. Please don't do that.

Walmart is notorious for taking some time to ship next-gen to people (up to a month in some cases, but within a few days for a select few). There seems to be no rhyme or reason to the timing.

Walmart restock history

Our Walmart PS5 buying guide

Walmart is the most popular retailer in the US, so consoles sell out quickly when the PS5 is in stock. This is one case in which the mobile app is the hero and the website is the sidekick. We'll explain how and why you should use both during a PS5 drop at Walmart.

Go to the Walmart link we tweet from our tracker – right at the 3pm EDT restock time.

Open it up in both the Walmart app and a browser (preferably a computer).

Use the browser to determine if PS5 is in stock at Walmart (it'll go in and out of stock in waves.

Use the mobile app to tap checkout. It'll give you an error message if it can't be added to your cart. Dismiss that dialogue box and tap again (the app is better since you don't have to refresh.

Continue to monitor the website to see when restock times are posted (this is where the computer browser is helpful). It usually happens in 10-minute increments, but even is Walmart claims another restock time at 3:10, sometimes they don't stick to it, so don't stop tapping the app.

When is the next PS5 and Xbox restock?

You're looking at it. Walmart will restock the PS5 and Xbox Series X today at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, and while it sometimes goes early, if you miss it, there are always 10-minute waves where the consoles go out of stock and then comes back to life.

We'll have more updates for other retailers in the US, but for now, all eyes are on Walmart in the coming hours. Stay tuned for more updates on this breaking news.