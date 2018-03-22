Oppo F7 specifications and features leaked ahead of India launch

Oppo is set to launch the F7 smartphone in less than a week now. The F-series is Oppo’s mainstream smartphone lineup that focuses on camera features. The launch of the phone is slated for March 26, but some information on the phone has been leaked ahead of it.

Indian tech blog Smartprix in their post, show a document revealing specifications and features of the Oppo F7. The document titled as ‘Oppo F7 sales pitch’ consists of almost every detail about the phone except for the price.

The report suggests that the specifications have leaked from Oppo’s marketing material which it had forwarded to its retailers.

So what do we know?

The document suggests that the Oppo F7 will run on MediaTek Helio P60 AI-centric chipset. The chipset was most recently seen at the MWC 2018. It has eight cores and has a 12nm architecture. Also, the chip maker claims the P60 has AI that understands and adapts user behaviour to make your phone smarter.

Similar to the Vivo V9, the Oppo F7 will also feature a notch on top of the display, which Oppo calls ‘super full screen’. It has a 6.23-inch FHD+ display with the same design that we’ve been seeing on most Android phones launched in 2018. IT has a 19:9 aspect ratio and 88% screen to body ratio.

It will come with a 25MP camera sensor on the front and a 16MP camera on the back. Similar to Vivo V9, the company claims that the phone will be able to click better selfies via AI assistance. The camera has a group-selfie beautification feature and an AI-based scene recognition feature.

It is said to run Oppo’s Color OS 5.0 on top of Android Oreo (not certain). Further it will have a 3400mAh battery that, according to the leaked document, can last for 15 hours on a single charge.

While the launch is still awaited, it would be interesting to see how the Oppo F7 fares against the Vivo V9, which will be launched in India tomorrow at an event in Mumbai.