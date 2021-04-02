Thrasio earns $100m cash injection to snap up more Amazon sellers

Thrasio, an e-commerce startup known for acquiring and scaling third-party brands native to Amazon, has raised an additional $100 million.

With a portfolio of over 100 brands, Thrasio is one of the most successful businesses dedicated to seeking out and acquiring popular brands, particularly on the Amazon marketplace.

The $100 million is an extension of the startup’s Series C funding round, which included a $750 million injection a few weeks ago.

In addition to the capital infusion, the company has also inducted long time retail executive Bill Wafford as its Chief Financial Officer. Industry insiders believe Thrasio is setting itself up to go public in the near future.

Acquired success

According to estimates, there are about five million third-party sellers on Amazon and Thrasio reportedly believes that over 50,000 of them make more than $1 million in annual revenue.

Thrasio’s business model assumes that scaling from these levels would be very difficult for many sellers, which makes them prime targets for acquisition. Thrasio then provides the space and platform they need to scale out.

The company has reportedly been building a big data crunching analytics engine to discover sellers that are poised to become successful, and is looking to cast its net beyond Amazon.

Acquiring successful businesses has meant that Thrasio has been profitable for the very beginning. While the company hasn’t disclosed its valuation, it did note that it is 50% higher than it was a month ago, when it was valued between $3 billion and $4 billion.

Via TechCrunch