This tiny 8-core AMD PC will transform your monitor into a capable Apple iMac rival

ASRock Industrial Computer has announced its new ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) desktops powered by AMD’s Ryzen 4000U-series processors.

The new 4X4 Box-4000 series systems are designed primarily for offices and enterprises, but given the capabilities of AMD’s latest APUs, these systems can be used as a small home theater PCs (HTPCs) too.

ASRock’s 4X4 Box-4000 series UCFF PCs come in a miniature Intel NUC-like chassis and are based on AMD’s Ryzen 7 4800U, Ryzen 5 4500U, or Ryzen 3 4300U with eight, six, or four cores, respectively, as well as Radeon RX Vega graphics.

Oh and it comes with a VESA mount which allows it to be securely attached to a monitor, transforming it into an 8-core Apple iMac rival.

We've built a list of the best mobile workstations out there

There is also our list of the best business computers available

Looking for something more powerful? Here's the best workstations you can buy

The systems can be equipped with up to 64GB of DDR4 memory using two modules, one M.2-2280 SSD (with a PCIe x4 or SATA interface), and one 2.5-inch/7mm SATA drive.

(Image credit: ASRock Industrial)

Small yet powerful

Being essentially office PCs, ASRock’s 4X4 Box-4000 series compact desktops boast with rich connectivity. The computers are equipped with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two Ethernet ports (one 2.5GbE, another is regular GbE with DASH support), two display outputs (one DisplayPort 1.2a, one HDMI 2.0a), three USB Type-A connectors, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports (with DP 1.2a), and an audio jack for headsets.

Because of its vast connectivity, ASRock’s 4X4 Box-4000 series can drive four monitors and may be remotely managed, a combination of features that will be appreciated by both office workers who need more than one display and IT managers.

(Image credit: ASRock Industrial)

ASRock Industrial’s ultra-compact 4X4 Box-4000 systems are currently listed at the company’s website, so expect them to become available to customers of the manufacturer shortly. Unfortunately, we have no idea whether these UCFF PCs will ever be available in the channel and their pricing.

Source: ASRock Industrial