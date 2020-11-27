This Samsung Chromebook has a massive 1080p screen and a great price tag

Snag this cheap Chromebook Black Friday deal while it is still in stock; Best Buy has the Samsung Chromebook 4+ on sale for just $299. No, there's no discount (not even trying) but it is in stock, it comes with free software and it has a massive 15.6-inch 1080p display.

That's the best deal we've found for a full HD laptop regardless of the operating system. This Samsung Chromebook features an 15.6-inch display and packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage as well as an Intel Celeron N4000 processor.

Perfect for students, Chromebooks are lightweight and durable and run Google's Chrome operating system, so you're getting thousands of apps, built-in virus protection, and cloud backups.

You're also bagging a built-in HD webcam with two 1.5W speakers and an impressive 10.5 hours of battery life thanks to a 2-cell, 39Whr battery. The biggest selling point of this Chromebook remains its screen which is almost twice as big of some of its smaller rivals.

Having such a massive real estate means that the keyboard as well is not as cramped as say, a 10.1-inch model and the touchpad is large as well. Anything we could improve? Only a few minor things, it offers only Bluetooth 4.0, and has only three USB ports.

