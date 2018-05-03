This Moto Z3 Play leak raises more questions than it answers

The Moto Z3 Play has popped up in a recent leak, showing off a new 18:9 aspect ratio display styling and a slight shuffling around in design.

Compared to the Moto Z3 or Moto Z3 Force that will likely debut in July of this year, the one we’re seeing today is supposedly the Moto Z3 Play variant, and it looks like it matches a previous leak. This more affordable version of the flagship is said to feature a 6-inch display that pushes a decidedly mid-range (but still acceptable) resolution of 2,160 x 1,080, according to ITHome .

As Moto usually does, what you’ll get in terms of specs within the Z3 Play depends on where you live. While it’s unconfirmed where each configuration will launch, there are likely to be two versions, both featuring the Snapdragon 636 chipset, but differing in RAM amount and onboard storage. One version will have 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, while the other will have 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Credit: ITHome

What else do we know?

The upcoming generation of Z phones will be the third to support Motorola’s suite of Moto Mods, which are magnetic modular attachments that can extend the use cases of the phone in some really fun ways. There’s one that can project movies onto a wall, an Alexa speaker for on-the-go use, and several more.

That aside, the Z3 Play looks like it will have the model name of XT1929 and may come with Android Oreo 8.1 out of the box, which could prime it for an Android P upgrade when it hits later this year.

Looking at the leaked photos, it seems that this year’s modular-friendly phone will fit in with the Moto G6 in terms of styling, moving the fingerprint sensor off of the front to let the screen extend into a more cinematic aspect ratio. There are a few things that go unanswered, though, like where exactly its fingerprint sensor will be located, and if it will feature a headphone jack.

Seeing a leak for this phone pop up is encouraging, as we last heard that Moto might have been winding down its Moto Mods program. We’ll be sure to find out more soon, as its alleged June launch date is nearing.

Via PhoneArena