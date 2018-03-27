This is the world’s most compact 6-inch smartphone

The race is on for new bezel-less smartphones and Japanese tech giant, Sharp has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Aquos S3, making it the world’s most compact 6-inch smartphone.

The Sharp Aquos S3 takes the crown of the world’s most compact smartphone from the LG V30, featuring a more compact build both in terms of width and the height.

Sharp Aquos S3 specifications

Featuring a 91 percent screen to body ratio, the Sharp Aquos S3 comes with a 6-inch Full HD+ display and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box. The phone comes with dimensions of 148.2x74.2x7.98 mm and weighs 165.4 grams.

Sharp is targeting the Aquos S3 in the mid-range with a price of TWD 11,990, which roughly translates to Rs 26,700. Powering the smartphone is a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset coupled with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The Sharp Aquos S3 also keeps in line with the dual camera trend, with 12MP + 13MP cameras handling the primary imaging duties. It comes with some important features like 2x optical zoom, a f/1.75 aperture and 6P Largan lens. On the front, the Aquos S3 houses a 13MP camera with support for features like AI-enabled portrait mode and Face Unlock.

The Aquos S3 also comes with all the standard connectivity options like dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, dual SIM card support, NFC and GPS.