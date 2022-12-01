This fitness app is taking on Peloton and I'm all for cheaper alternatives

Audio player loading…

Workout app Fiit has launched new workouts that can be completed on indoor bikes including the Concept2 BikeErg and indoor Keiser M3i bike. This comes after interactive rowing and treadmill workouts were added to the app earlier this year.

The addition of these hybrid workouts, which can be done at home or in the gym, mean Fiit could be giving Peloton a run for its money – with Fiit’s subscription set at £9.99 a month, it’s £30 ($33) a month cheaper than Peloton's. Fiit subscribers can use any bike for these workouts, but if you want to record your workout, connecting to the Concept2 BikeErg or indoor Keiser M3i bike, whether you’re at home or in the gym, means you’ll be able to enjoy a more interactive workout and record stats like RPM, calories, and distance traveled.

Hybrid working out is becoming more popular as people have realized they don’t need to be limited to just working out at home or in the gym. Fiit's 11 bike workouts allow its members to take their workouts to the gym too when they want to change up their fitness routine.

Fiit will also launch numerous other bike workouts on December 12th, alongside its Bike Academy – a two-week indoor cycling masterclass that will give cycling novices a chance to speed ahead of their competitors.

In March the company launched Fiit Tread, again competing with Peloton’s treadmill offerings – and just like the bike workouts, the interactive classes can be taken on any manual or electric tread, although members will need to run on an AssaultRunner to experience the fully connected experience with the Fiit Tracker.

Fiit demonstrated its commitment to hybrid workouts by partnering with the Gym Group in 2020 and now offers its members access to Fiit Pods in the company’s gyms, allowing them to do these workouts on a big screen.

Could this be a big step for Fiit?

Let's be realistic: Peloton’s app is expensive – especially when you’ve already paid for an expensive bike or treadmill, and then you have to pay another £39.99 / $44 / AU$59 for their workouts every month. I love my Peloton bike, and its on-demand workouts keep me motivated, but that comes at a cost of nearly £500 a year – and I haven’t even stepped outside my flat.

That’s why I’ve always loved the Fiit app, it’s cheap, it has great workouts, and the company keeps innovating – it knows that not everyone wants to only work out in the confines of their home. And with the fitness industry moving as quickly as it does, companies that can stay two steps ahead of their competitors and spot future trends first will keep on succeeding.

Fiit isn't new to the industry – it launched in 2017 with hundreds of live and on-demand workouts, which mainly consisted of HIIT, strength, and yoga-based workouts. With gyms closing in lockdown and working out at home becoming the norm, the app became a firm favorite with fitness enthusiasts.

Many of us have adapted to a hybrid way of working, and there’s no reason why we can’t do the same with our workouts. I love working from home, but it’s also nice to get out of the house and interact with people – it shouldn’t have to be one or the other, and it’s good to see Fiit embracing that philosophy.