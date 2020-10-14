This cheapest Dell XPS 13 laptop just got a game changing upgrade

Dell XPS 13 - $729.99 direct

The fan favorite XPS 13 has dropped its old Intel Core i3 CPU for the far superior Core i5-10210U. Add in 4GB RAM and a 128GB SSD and you have yourself a capable machine. Check it out!

Dell has quietly upped the price of its award-winning XPS 13 laptop by $30, in exchange for a well-deserved upgrade just in time for Amazon Prime Day .

The notebook, which is universally loved by consumers and businesses alike, swaps the dual-core Intel Core i3 CPU that has long held it back for the far more capable Intel Core i5-10210U - a quad-core processor with 6MB cache, eight threads and a clock speed of up to 4.2GHz.

At $729.99, it comes with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB PCIe SSD, the gorgeous InfinityEdge display (13.3-inch, full HD and touch capable), as well as Wi-Fi 6/Bluetooth 5.1 courtesy of Intel Killer.

The tiny 13-inch form factor and durable aluminum chassis make this a convenient ultrabook that can take a fair few knocks too.

Other notable features include a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe, three Thunderbolt 3/Type-C connectors, a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, 52Whr battery and four (yes, four) digital microphones.

That said, despite being effusive about this particular XPS deal, we’d urge you to spend a bit more on the next model up, with twice the memory and twice the onboard storage. At $881.99 (an extra $152 or 20%), the investment is well worth it.

