The Xbox Elite Controller 2 is down to its lowest price ever in Amazon's Epic Deals

The Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is now the cheapest it's ever been, thanks to a price cut of $30 on the premium wireless pad.

Incredibly, it hasn't seen a discount of this size for the whole two years it's been available to buy. If you've been eyeing the high-end gamepad for a while, then you'll want to visit Amazon, where the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is down to $149.99.

The mega-retailer is currently in the midst of its Epic Amazon Deals promotion, so it makes sense it uses this time to offer the only significant drop we've seen on the controller. It has been stuck at a steady $179.99 since it was released back in 2019.

Not in the US? Scroll down to find more of the best Xbox controller deals available to buy in your region.

The best Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 deal

Xbox Elite Controller Series 2: $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – Microsoft's premium Xbox controller has never been this cheap, after sitting at full price since it launched in 2019. Even with a $30 reduction, it's still a huge chunk of change. However, the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 is considered to be the top-of-the-line gamepad for those who play on Xbox consoles or PC.

View Deal

While it still remains a pricey bit of tech, it is generally considered to be one of the best controllers available to buy. It's comfortable in hand, very durable, and has a great range of customizability options. It's also fully compatible with the full range of Xbox consoles – including both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S – as well as PC.

And while you still may be put off at the cost, we want to stress just how rare discounts are on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. It has dipped about $10 or less a number of times through the years, but this is really the first time the price cut has been particularly noticeable.

More of the best Xbox controller deals

Given the rarity of Xbox controller deals – especially on the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 – we'd encourage you to take full advantage of this one while you can. Of course, Black Friday 2021 is on the horizon but we aren't exactly expecting it to be beaten in this year's Xbox Black Friday deals.